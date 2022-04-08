ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Container-grown annual flowers brighten bare spots in landscape

By Niceville, No Comments
niceville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORIDA — There are areas in most landscapes where it is not practical or possible to create a flowerbed. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have color in those areas. A little imagination, a decorative container and appropriate plants can turn a bare spot into a splash of...

niceville.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Captured on Camera Emerging From Hibernation

If you’re looking for a bit of happy to kickstart your day, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Outsiders across North America celebrated the first day of spring just a few days ago. Now, we’re anxious to get ready for warmer weather. In addition, some of our wilder companions are awaking from a long winter’s nap. In an impossibly adorable clip, a camera at a British Columbian ski resort caught a local grizzly bear emerging from its den after spending the season in hibernation. Check it out.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Williams
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Simplemost

These Seeded Mats Grow Flowers That Attract Butterflies To Your Garden

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While no one wants pests in their garden, one insect it’s impossible not to...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Annuals#Flowering
yankodesign.com

This vertical indoor garden uses aeroponics to cultivate plants without soil or growing medium

Aeroponics is an indoor garden system that requires no soil or growing medium for plant cultivation. Indoor gardens have become the new living room staple. In recent years, stay-at-home orders prompted many of us to integrate biophilic design into our homes to bring us closer to the outdoors. On one hand, indoor gardens add a touch of greenery to our interior design. On the other, indoor gardens provide us with food and nutrients within arm’s reach. Relying on an aeroponics system to cultivate an array of different plants, Sebastian Weigand conceptualized an indoor garden to reduce food waste and rediscover the many benefits of plant cultivation.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Country diary: These flowers of public ritual are full of wild beauty

Galanthophile: an enthusiastic acolyte, processing, dog attached, in the rites of spring, with an occult knowledge, enchanted, gathering photographs of woods whitewashed with snowdrops. Galanthus (milk flower) is the botanical genus containing about 20 species of snowdrops native to Europe and the Middle East. From only a few species grown widely there are hundreds of named varieties to excite the galanthophiles.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Family Handyman

10 Plant Stands You and Your Indoor Plants Will Love

Houseplants are having a moment in a big way, and this collection of must-have indoor plant stands celebrates the best ways to show off your greenery. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy