WESTERLY — A Fenway Road residence that was originally approved for intensive renovations will be torn down and replaced with a new house. The Zoning Board of Review, during a meeting on Wednesday, unanimously approved Deboat Realty LLC's application for three separate dimensional variances from the municipal zoning regulations, as well as a variance from a regulation on the amount of impervious surface that is allowed on a building lot. The variances are needed to take down the house that was built in 1877 and replace it with a new one that will be constructed, with a slight deviation, on the building's same footprint.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 27 DAYS AGO