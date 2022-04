The Falcons are currently slotted to pick 8th later this month in the NFL draft, and various mock drafts have Atlanta landing a bevy of different prospects. Some have Drake London or Garrett Wilson headed to the Falcons to give the pathetic receiving corps a boost; others have the Falcons immediately trying to replace Matt Ryan with Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis. But the most intriguing scenario I’ve seen several times is former consensus top-three pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux, sliding all the way to the Falcons.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO