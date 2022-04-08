ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police investigate shooting that left 2 juveniles injured

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Police in Phoenix are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured Thursday night, authorities said. The...

ktar.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

3 injured in nighttime head-on collision on Phoenix street

PHOENIX – Three people were injured, two seriously, in a head-on collision on a Phoenix street Wednesday night, first responders said. The two-vehicle wreck near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road drew response crews from Phoenix and Tolleson fire departments shortly after 8 p.m. One of the three had to...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Family Demands Justice After Bloody Photos Of Popular IG Model Emerge After Fatal Stabbing Of Boyfriend

Relatives and friends of Christian Toby Obumseli are now demanding justice after the 27-year old former star athlete and captain of his high school football team, was found stabbed to death on Tuesday (April 5) inside a luxury Miami high-rise apartment. Although Miami Police described the event as a domestic dispute, Obumseli’s girlfriend has yet to be charged. Now, photos have emerged of her drenched in blood walking away with police from the horrific incident.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Calhoun County Journal

Random Shooting in Ohatchee Leaves Suspect Shot

Ohatchee, AL – On Sunday night the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a BOLO (Be on Look Out) for a white car in the area of Grayton Rd in Ohatchee. Between 10 and 10:30 pm patrol deputies were dispatched to the same area to respond to a possible shooting in progress. Upon arrival deputies located the white vehicle still occupied by the suspected shooter. Sheriff Matthew Wade also responded to the incident and was on scene to assist deputies with securing the suspect, later identified as John Loren Pruitt, 53, of Ohatchee. Pruitt was still armed when the deputies arrived, but did not attempt to fire at law enforcement. When deputies were able to assess Pruitt, they found a serious gunshot wound to his leg. Sheriff Wade said, “It was one of the worst wounds I have seen. His leg looked like it was almost amputated.” Medics and deputies were able to get Pruitt out of the vehicle and onto a stretcher where he was transported to an awaiting Air Medivac. Pruitt was flown to UAB in very serious condition due to severe blood loss and the gunshot wound itself.
OHATCHEE, AL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Juvenile injured in shooting outside east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was injured in a shooting Monday morning at an east Charlotte apartment complex, Charlotte Police say. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots Monday morning near 5700 Copper Creek Court. A juvenile was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
KTAR.com

Fatal vehicle collision leaves woman dead in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police responded to a fatal traffic collision that involved a sedan and an SUV Friday night. Officers learned the sedan collided with the SUV at the 43rd and Dunlap avenues intersection around 6:50 p.m., authorities said. Kimberly Ramirez-Silverio, the 20-year-old driver of the sedan, was pronounced...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Juveniles
KTAR.com

Police locate family of boy found without guardians in Peoria

PHOENIX — Peoria Police sought the guardians of a young boy found near the intersection of 91st Avenue and Cholla Street early Sunday morning. Authorities have been unable to determine the boy’s name or address due to limited communication skills, according to a release. Police were quickly able...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

2 Grand Canyon University students killed in weekend car crash

PHOENIX – Two Grand Canyon University students were killed in a car crash in eastern Arizona over the weekend, the school announced Thursday. Chelsea Nicole Valladares, 21, and Kelli Ingle, 22, were senior roommates who enrolled at GCU in 2018, the private Christian university in Phoenix said. They died...
PHOENIX, AZ
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

Phoenix car salesman arrested for alleged theft against employers and customers

PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly committing numerous thefts against Phoenix-based car dealerships he worked at and their customers, authorities said. Eduardo Rodriguez is charged with fraud schemes, theft and forgery after selling dealership cars to customers and keeping the payments, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release on Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Miami

Student Involved In Off Campus Shooting Near Northwestern Senior High

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE – A person near Miami Northwestern Senior High was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being grazed by a bullet, say police. Miami Police say investigators responded to the area of NW 69 Street and 9th Avenue around 2:50 p.m., regarding a shot spotter alert. The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Miami-Dade Schools would only confirm a student was involved in a shooting off campus. Police did not provide an age or condition for the male was grazed.  
MIAMI, FL
KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Phoenix street

PHOENIX – A hit-and-run driver killed a man walking a Phoenix street early Tuesday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said based on early investigating the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 43rd and Glendale avenues around 1:15 a.m. Officers were called to the scene and found the...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy