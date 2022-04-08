Kylie Jenner Makes Postpartum Red Carpet Return in Latex Dress at ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere: Photos

Wowing in white! Two months after giving birth to her son , Kylie Jenner made a stunning post-baby red carpet debut.

The Kardashians star, 24, posed in a latex gown and matching heels at the Thursday, April 7, premiere of her family’s Hulu show. The gown featured three-dimensional flowers and a train.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum welcomed her and Travis Scott ’s son in February. The little one joined big sister Stormi , 4, who arrived in February 2018 . While the Los Angeles native initially revealed that her baby boy’s name is Wolf , the infant no longer goes by that moniker .

The reality star has yet to show her and the 30-year-old rapper’s youngest child’s face, only posting pictures of his feet and hands. The Life of Kylie alum has, however, spoken candidly about her changing body postpartum .

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” the former E! personality told her Instagram followers after a workout last month. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because ... for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard.”

Jenner went on to say that it was “OK not to be OK” in the March social media upload.

“I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy,” the makeup mogul said at the time. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator similarly struggled after she gave birth to Stormi.

“I'm just feeling a little insecure,” Jenner told Kim Kardashian in a 2018 KUWTK scene. “My hips have just spread. Like, my favorite jeans — they're never gonna fit me again."

The 41-year-old Selfish author, who has four kids of her own, told the Kylie Skin creator to “roll with it” at the time, adding, "You just have to be confident, get some things that make you feel good about yourself, and find your balance."

Keep scrolling to see Jenner rocking the red carpet on Thursday.