ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Makes Postpartum Red Carpet Return in Latex Dress at ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere: Photos

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Wowing in white! Two months after giving birth to her son , Kylie Jenner made a stunning post-baby red carpet debut.

The Kardashians star, 24, posed in a latex gown and matching heels at the Thursday, April 7, premiere of her family’s Hulu show. The gown featured three-dimensional flowers and a train.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum welcomed her and Travis Scott ’s son in February. The little one joined big sister Stormi , 4, who arrived in February 2018 . While the Los Angeles native initially revealed that her baby boy’s name is Wolf , the infant no longer goes by that moniker .

The reality star has yet to show her and the 30-year-old rapper’s youngest child’s face, only posting pictures of his feet and hands. The Life of Kylie alum has, however, spoken candidly about her changing body postpartum .

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” the former E! personality told her Instagram followers after a workout last month. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because ... for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard.”

Jenner went on to say that it was “OK not to be OK” in the March social media upload.

“I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy,” the makeup mogul said at the time. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator similarly struggled after she gave birth to Stormi.

“I'm just feeling a little insecure,” Jenner told Kim Kardashian in a 2018 KUWTK scene. “My hips have just spread. Like, my favorite jeans — they're never gonna fit me again."

The 41-year-old Selfish author, who has four kids of her own, told the Kylie Skin creator to “roll with it” at the time, adding, "You just have to be confident, get some things that make you feel good about yourself, and find your balance."

Keep scrolling to see Jenner rocking the red carpet on Thursday.

Comments / 36

REGINA SWISHER
3d ago

girl bye we all know you'll have surgery to get back whete you think you need to be. Embrace a natural body

Reply
12
JMe
3d ago

Why is this even news?!! The world is in shambles and this is the nonsense we care about?

Reply(2)
18
Patricia Orwig
3d ago

latax dress I dk how she fit in it her face was looked heavy and not many mom kylie get a post partum work out manicure if you wanted to have children 2 why you taking break so early in the motherhood you got 2 not one anymore

Reply
5
Related
Elle

Kylie Jenner Wore Skintight Latex for Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet

She arrived fashionably late, and without her as-yet-unnamed newborn. While posing for the camera away from her mother and sisters during last night’s red carpet premiere of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner ignited social media speculation that she had skipped the premiere entirely. Although her sister Kendall did ditch the festivities, Kylie’s explanation for her tardiness likely had a practical explanation: She’s the new mother of a baby without a name.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Page Six

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skintight dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Kim Kardashian might not have been invited to the 2022 Oscars like sister Kourtney, but she certainly looked A-list at Vanity Fair’s star-studded afterparty. Kardashian, 41, turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train, built-in gloves and an open back, along with silver sunglasses that looked both futuristic and retro. She walked the red carpet solo, sans boyfriend Pete Davidson, and sparkled in enormous diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. “The Kardashians” star went for drama in a neon blue train. Getty Images Kardashian wore her long black locks in a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail that looked as tight...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Latex
Page Six

Kylie Jenner shares personal footage from birth of son Wolf

Kylie Jenner is sharing footage from the day she delivered her and Travis Scott’s second child, son Wolf Webster. The emotional, 10-minute video, which was posted to her YouTube channel on Monday, shows the 24-year-old beauty mogul in the hospital with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Scott by her side. One part of the video shows Kylie lying on her side while hooked up to various IVs – before the screen goes dark and only audio plays. “He’s out!” Kris, 66, shouts excitedly, as Kylie says, “Hi, buddy!” “Oh, my gosh. Your son is here!” Kylie tells Scott, 30. “What’s up, boy? What’s up, big...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Revenge Body Picking Up Daughter True From Gymnastics Class After Photoshop Firestorm

Quality time! Khloé Kardashian was spotted picking up her daughter, True Thompson, from gymnastics class, appearing unfazed by recent photoshop accusations. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was in good spirits while reuniting with her mini-me in Woodland Hills, CA, on Monday, shortly after coming under fire for a recent Good American photo that appeared to be heavily edited.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson’s Alleged Leaked Texts To Kanye West Called Kim Kardashian The ‘Best Mother’ Before Making A Bedroom Admission

The drama between Kanye West and Pete Davidson has persisted for quite some time now. Ever since the Saturday Night Live star began dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, West has more than made his feelings about the relationship known. In the process, he’s taken major shots at Davidson and even declared “civil war” on him. The comedian has been relatively silent about these public jabs, until now that is, as alleged texts that Davidson sent West have apparently been leaked. In them, he calls Kardashian (who he just went Instagram official with) “the best mother” and makes a bedroom admission.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

119K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy