Tina M. Vernon, Nevada County Treasurer & Tax Collector, would like to remind property owners that the due date for the second installment of the 2021-2022 secured tax bill is April 11 at 5 p.m. Payments must be received in this office or show a postmark of April 11. If mailing less than seven days before this due date, we highly encourage a hand stamped timely postmark to ensure timely payment. If received after the April 11 date without a timely postmark, a 10% penalty plus $10 cost will be added for late payment.

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO