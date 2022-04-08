ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FDA Says Texans Shouldn’t Eat Oysters Right Now

By Emily Claire
 2 days ago
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) there is currently a norovirus outbreak that has been linked to raw oysters that were distributed from British Columbia, Canada. These potentially contaminated raw oysters have been distributed to several states, including Texas. How To Know If You Have the...

