Christine Lampard puts on a striking display in slinky floral dress

By Megan Bull
Hello Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting into the spirit of spring, Christine Lampard is embracing one of the season's biggest trends – the floral dress. Returning to the Loose Women panel for Friday's episode, the presenter put on an elegant display in an eye-catching satin design by Wyse, adding black stilettos and demure diamante stud...

www.hellomagazine.com

Hello Magazine

Duchess Kate is a vision in breathtaking bridal dress in The Bahamas

The Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops for her last night in The Bahamas on Friday – and we think she saved her best royal tour outfit for last. Kate looked exquisite in a turquoise satin dress by couture wedding designer Phillipa Lepley that featured bow-detailing on the shoulders and an elegant, pleated skirt for her arrival alongside Prince William at a reception hosted by the Governor General at the Baha Mar Resort.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's show-stopping red dress was made with the royal in mind

The Duchess of Cambridge has been wearing a variety of dazzling outfits during the royal tour and we have been loving seeing what she has been rocking each day. On the third day of the Caribbean Tour, the wife of Prince William went to a reception at the Maya ruins of Cahal Pech hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and her outfit was up there as one of the best, ever! We're calling it…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore looks flawless in iconic figure-hugging dress

Drew Barrymore has always had impeccable style – but there is one outfit she rocked in the 90s that will always be known as one of her best. The Drew Barrymore Show host took a trip down memory lane on Thursday in celebration of Sunday's Oscars and posted a photo of herself attending the 70th Academy Award back in 1998. Drew looked incredible in her now-iconic, figure-hugging black dress which she teamed with daisies in her hair and glitter body spray.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of son from family beach trip

Carrie Underwood enjoys posting family updates on her social media but rarely tends to upload pictures of her two sons. The country star shared a glimpse of what looked like her younger son, two-year-old Jacob, running on the beach while in his swim shorts in a breathtaking photograph shared on her Instagram Stories.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The four words the Queen wrote in last note to her beloved husband Prince Philip

The Queen and members of the royal family will pay tribute to the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at a service of thanksgiving in London's Westminster Abbey. As the monarch remembers Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth at this special event, HELLO! takes a look back at the Queen's last written words to her beloved husband.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows with very bold top but her coat gets everyone talking

Miranda Lambert brought the house down during her recent shows in the UK and she thanked fans for their support by giving them a look at her show-stopping on-stage outfit. The country music queen wowed her fans with her voice and her appearance during the festivities in England, Ireland and Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn supported by fans after sad loss

Goldie Hawn has been inundated with prayers and words of comfort after she shared her sadness over the death of Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be Secretary of State. The Bird on a Wire star took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of herself and Madeleine alongside the caption: "A supreme human has left this world. Rest in Peace dear soul. Will miss you so {red heart emoji]." Goldie's fans were quick to react and share their condolences, with many commenting with broken hearts, praying hands, and heart emojis.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Romeo Beckham suits up in bright pink for Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan have revealed their outfits for a rehearsal dinner ahead of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Palm Beach wedding – and all we can say is wow. The couple shared a sneaky snap of their colourful concoctions, looking super suave in their striking looks.
PALM BEACH, FL
People

Kate Middleton's Latest Gala Gown Honored Princess Diana in the Most Glamorous Way

Kate Middleton has been known to channel Princess Diana with her style choices –—and her latest homage might be her most regal to date. Kate and Prince William, who are currently on the sixth day of their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, attended a state dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, on Wednesday evening — with Kate capturing the spotlight in a striking emerald green gown.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager teases adorable new addition to the family in sweet video

Jenna Bush Hager's household might be looking different soon! Fans couldn't help but wonder if the television host would be welcoming a new member of the family when she teased a new addition on her Today Show segment with Hoda Kotb. Jenna delighted fans with a new video in honor...
PETS
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson's sparkling Oscars after-party dress is more show-stopping than we imagined

Rebel Wilson turned heads in her head-to-toe silver gown at the 2022 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party. The actress, 42, was pictured at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills rocking a fringe floor-length dress with embellished off-the-shoulder straps. To add to her glamorous appearance, Rebel wore her blonde hair in curls that fell past her shoulders, and highlighted her natural beauty with a pink lip and lashings of black mascara.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa certainly has a lot to look forward to as she, along with the rest of the world, waits with bated breath for the return of the Oscars. Ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, the TV personality took to her social media to share a series of throwback snapshots from her time attending the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION

