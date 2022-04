The NBA MVP award is becoming a two-player race between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, and the Denver Nuggets are doing their best to send a message about the award. The Nuggets on Thursday shared a tweet about the MVP race. They responded to a tweet that noted Jokic was the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists. Their comment said “Sorry, these stats are way too advanced. We don’t understand.”

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO