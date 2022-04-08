ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Wash. assistant chief dies of complications from cancer

FireRescue1
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLINGHAM, Wash. — A nearly 30-year veteran firefighter of Whatcom County Fire District 7 died Wednesday in the line of duty. Assistant Fire Chief Dean Crosswhite died April 6 after battling kidney carcinoma, according to a Bellingham Fire Department news release. Crosswhite, who had worked with District 7...

www.firerescue1.com

FireRescue1

Assistant Fire Chief

$12,634.45 - $17,689.97 monthly. The County of Ventura Fire Department is committed to excellence, delivered with pride. Our response area includes more than 480,000 people in the unincorporated areas of Ventura County and seven of its cities: Ojai, Port Hueneme, Moorpark, Camarillo, Santa Paula, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks. Comprised of approximately 600 dedicated personnel, the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) is an all-hazard, full-service agency. VCFD's services are built around our mission of anticipating and responding to the dynamic public safety needs of our diverse community. This includes prevention and education, response and communication. We proudly provide fire protection, medical aid, rescue, hazardous materials response, and a variety of other services to the public. Formed in 1928 as a special district, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors acts as the Fire Department's Board of Directors.
CAMARILLO, CA
Oswego County Today

Oswego First Assistant Fire Chief Chawgo Retires

OSWEGO – Oswego Assistant Fire Chief Jon Chawgo announced his retirement after over 21 years of service to the City. Chawgo rose through the ranks of the department and has received commendations and accolades including the Oswego Elks, firefighter of the year award and numerous lifesaving awards. He was instrumental in the city’s response to the COVID pandemic.
OSWEGO, NY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Did you hear a big blast this morning?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning?  You might want to get used to it.  Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium.  Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few...
SPOKANE, WA
Local
Washington Health
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Government
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Botched tree removal job destroys Bellevue home

A tree removal job went terribly wrong in Bellevue on Monday, sending a 140-foot Douglas fir tree crashing down into a home in the Newport Hills neighborhood. The neighbor who owned the tree told KIRO7 he was hoping to get the tree cut down for free in exchange for the wood.
BELLEVUE, WA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man dies in kayaking accident near Neah Bay

NEAH BAY, Wash. — A 69-year-old Sequim man died in a kayaking accident in the Strait of Juan De Fuca near Neah Bay on Thursday. According to Clallam County deputies who were called to the scene at around 11 a.m., a Neah Bay police officer waded into the water and was able to retrieve the kayak, which he used to bring the kayaker to shore. The officer gave the man CPR until a Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived and airlifted the man to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles.
NEAH BAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in crash in Tacoma

Deputies are investigating a collision that left one person dead Wednesday night in Tacoma. The crash occurred near South 96th Street and Pacific Avenue. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said a deputy was trying to catch up with a reckless driver who ran a red light. That driver crashed into another car.
TACOMA, WA
KATU.com

Lynnwood couple tied up while suspects burglarize home

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – Police are searching for suspects who tied up a couple while burglarizing their Lynnwood home late Wednesday night. The burglary has led officers to say they believe this could be part of something bigger. It started Wednesday night around 9:40 p.m. when the two suspects shattered...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Large fire destroys 4 Friday Harbor businesses

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A large fire destroyed three buildings and four Friday Harbor businesses early Thursday morning. Herb's Tavern, Crows Nest Coffee Shoppe, Crystal Seas Kayaks, and the Windermere Real Estate building were destroyed in the blaze. The fire was called in around 3:30 a.m. by a tow...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA

