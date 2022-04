Roman Reigns revealed the next step for The Bloodline on the April 8 episode of WWE SmackDown. Less than a week after Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify WWE’s world titles at WWE WrestleMania 38, The Bloodline closed the April 8 episode of SmackDown with a bold message. Reigns stated that given his own dominance, there’s not much he can do. But he looked at The Usos and noted that they only have one set of titles, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. He then said that it’s time to unify the tag titles, as he wants The Bloodline to have all the gold.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO