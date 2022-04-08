Promo Joe is on the Go: Weekend Calendar of Events 04.8.22

Holocaust Museum Houston will host the Texas debut of Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, presented by PNC, on view March 11 through July 31. The exhibition is based on the New York Times bestselling book and Tumblr blog of the same name. Throughout Notorious RBG’s run, HMH will hold special events and public programming, including a free day, March 15, in celebration of Justice Ginsburg’s birthday, presented by H-E-B. Other key public events include the HMH NEXTGen’s Notorious Sip and Stretch Yoga March 30, Notorious RBG in Song performed by soprano/composer Patrice Michaels and internationally acclaimed pianist Andrew Harley and May 18, and free admission during extended hours from 2 to 8 p.m., Thursdays April 14, May 12, June 9, and July 14, generously sponsored by Shell Oil Company. Located at 5401 Caroline Street, HMH is closed Mondays except Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $19 for adults; $15 for seniors (ages 65-plus), AARP members and active-duty military; always free for children and students through age 18; and free to all visitors Thursdays from 2 to 5 p.m. Parking is available at the Museum’s adjacent lot for $8 for a four-hour period. Tickets are available exclusively online. For more information, visit hmh.org/visit.

