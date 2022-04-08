ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Plus Reportedly Has Double The Subscribers Of Xbox Game Pass

By Georgina Young
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the end of March, PlayStation dropped the news that their two subscription services were merging to form an all-new PlayStation Plus. Ever since, gamers haven’t been able to stop themselves from comparing the proposed service to its competitor, Xbox Game Pass. Aside from being hosted on competing consoles, there are...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Xbox Game Pass#Playstation Now#Video Game#Ratchet And Clank#Ps Now Once Merged
GAMINGbible

The PS1 And PS2 Games That Could Arrive On The All-New PlayStation Plus

The original PlayStation (and its successor) are two console that very rarely missed, and with the welcome news that PS1 and PS2 games are finally coming to PS4 and PS5 via the shiny new (but not all that different) PlayStation Plus, what better time to take a look at the games we most want to see made available when the service rolls out in June?
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Gran Turismo 7’ hits record-low user score due to microtransactions anger

Gran Turismo 7 has become the lowest-rated Sony game on Metacritic, following a recent update that made it harder for players to unlock cars without paying real money. On Metacritic the user score for Gran Turismo 7 has dropped to just 2.0. As Eurogamer notes, it’s the lowest user score that any game from PlayStation Studios or Sony Interactive Entertainment has ever been given.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for Mario Fans

Nintendo has a new freebie for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Like the previous two weeks, Nintendo Switch Online users have received a wave of new profile icons that are exclusive to the subscription service. In other words, if you're just a standard Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED user with no Switch Online subscription, you don't have access to these new icons. However, while subscribers do have access, each icon is locked behind Platinum Points, though these are easy to accumulate. In fact, you probably already have a large accumulation.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The Xbox Series X is currently available at Walmart

Walmart is once again selling the $499.99 Xbox Series X, so if you’ve not yet managed to land the next-gen console, now is your chance. Unlike previous restocks, this one isn’t just exclusive to members of the retailer’s premium subscription service, Walmart Plus, so everybody gets a shot.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Rockstar announces paid GTA online subscription service for PS5 and Xbox series X

Rockstar Games has announced a new subscription service for GTA Online but it will be exclusive to PS5 and Xbox series X/S players.Announced in a post on Rockstar Games’s website, GTA+ is a new membership program launching on 29 March. Being a GTA+ member will see GTA$500,000 of in-game currency directly deposited into players online accounts, plus the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock gameplay updates.These will include special vehicle upgrades, member-only discounts, in-game money and bonuses every month.Though details on the price in GBP are yet to be confirmed, the monthly subscription fee for...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

A New Ghost Recon Game Is Reportedly In Development

The Ghost Recon franchise hasn’t been doing fantastically lately. October last year saw the announcement of the free-to-play battle royale Frontline, which went down so well that within a week, Ubisoft had to postpone the planned closed beta test, promising that “the development team is dedicated to creating the best experience possible”. Just to rub more salt into the wound, the 2019 release, Breakpoint, also received a tonne of backlash in December when the play-to-earn venture Ubisoft Quartz was launched, and was used to introduce NFTs to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Top 15 Sunday Amazon Deals: $6 T-Shirts from Hanes, Save $40 on Desk-Cycle Exercise Bikes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
SHOPPING
Polygon

Furry Sonic the Hedgehog Xbox controllers alert

Sonic did not triumph in the “console wars,” but as we recently charted in Polygon’s first-ever Who Would Win Week, the longtime Sega mascot was no loser either. Truly, in the year 2022, Sonic is a genuine movie star, gearing up for his big sequel this April. And for that reason, Xbox is honoring the blue hedgehog — in a way that puts the “chaos” in Chaos Emerald.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers Just Got An Awesome Bonus

Let’s face it, Xbox Game Pass is an amazing deal. When it comes to gaming subscription services (of which there are now many) it’s generally accepted by pretty much everyone that Microsoft know how to do it best - it’s practically a monthly occurrence at this point that their lineup of free games puts PlayStation Plus’ to shame. Sorry, Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy