The Penguins conclude their two-game homestand as they take on the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena. Today's game is presented by Covestro, and doors to the arena open at 2:30 PM. The Penguins have points in six of their last eight games against the Predators (5-2-1). Going back further, Pittsburgh has points in 13 of its last 17 games (12-4-1) versus Nashville dating back to October 21, 2010. Here at home, the Penguins are 4-1-0 in their last five games against the Predators. Pittsburgh is 17-8-5 against Western Conference opponents this season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO