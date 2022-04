DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Rockies have more than just human fans, there are a lot of feral cats living around Coors Field. One of those cats is named “Junior.” (credit: Animal Rescue of the Rockies) He earned the nickname because of his internet-famous mom, the original Coors Field cat, who even has her own Twitter account. After months of socialization with Animal Rescue of the Rockies, Junior is ready to be adopted. Those interested don’t even need to be Colorado Rockies fans, but who doesn’t like baseball?

