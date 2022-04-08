ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City v Liverpool – The Opposition

By Manc Pete
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City face the second of their biggest four tests of the season on Sunday as they entertain title rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. The blues sit one point ahead of their Mersey rivals, with both having played the same number of games. Sunday’s match has been billed as the ‘title...

bitterandblue.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

How Will UEFA's New Spending Regulations Affect Manchester City?

Following the effect of the pandemic on European football, the continent’s football governing body, UEFA, has rolled out a new set of rules to regulate spending. This has been done in conjunction with the European Clubs Association (ECA) with the sole aim of making European football more sustainable. The...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Andrew Robertson
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Gabriel Jesus
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Sign One Manchester City Player: Raheem Sterling

Should Liverpool resign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling?. Liverpool have finally acquired some solid depth for the front three with the signings of Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz. The sensational Colombian and the rise of the Portuguese forward mean the Reds now have wiggle room if Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brentford: 'African Bees' buzzing in Premier League

If you had to pick the top 10 players in the Premier League in terms of minutes played per goal scored, Brentford's Yoane Wissa would probably be nowhere near your list. But the DR Congo international squeezes into a group led by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and featuring Riyad Mahrez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne and Son Heung-min.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#The Mersey Reds#Atletico 1 0
SB Nation

April 4th & Maybe 5th Open Thread: WOMEN ARE GOING UP!

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
LIVERPOOL F.C.
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Calamitous 3-2 Loss to Burnley

Did the Blues deserve to lose again on Wednesday night; manager Frank Lampard’s seventh reverse in nine premier league matches? It’s a tough question to answer. The team overcame a nervy opening to battle back from adversity and into a half-time lead, which they retained until Jay Rodriguez fired home for the hosts in the 57th minute. They rebounded following this setback - inflicted via some chaotic defending - and subsequently faced only a pot-shot from Maxwel Cornet, stopped easily by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, before the Ivorian scored the decisive goal with five minutes of regulation time remaining. In between Burnley’s second half strikes, the visitors had dominated play and attempted nine shots at Nick Pope’s goal - though Sean Dyche’s disciplined outfit blocked five of them. Thereafter, substitute Salomon Rondon still had a chance to salvage a point for the Toffees, firing wide from 15 yards in added time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BBC

Man City v Liverpool: Tiny margins involved in Premier League's title-defining rivalry

In 2018 Manchester City set new standards in the Premier League by scoring 106 goals and amassing 100 points. Liverpool finished 25 points back in fourth place. But since then there has been very little between the teams. They have shared three more Premier League titles - two for City and one for Liverpool - and one of them is pretty much certain to take another this May.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

We’re all probably sick of hearing that every match is a “must win” from here on out, but it’s the truth: Tottenham Hotspur’s quest for Champions League football is pretty simple. While it’s foolish to expect perfection, especially with Liverpool still on the fixture list, if Spurs win out that last spot is theirs! Heck, they might even jump Chelsea who look like a disaster right now.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Manchester United: Instant Reaction | Toffees hold on!

Everton badly needed a boost at home after their recent road debacles and the pressure continuing to mount as they sat just a point above the relegation zone at kickoff. Frank Lampard had Allan and Michael Keane back from suspension and put them straight back into the starting lineup, joined by Fabian Delph in the middle and Seamus Coleman returning at right back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Manchester United: Starting Lineups | Delph starts

Everton’s situation just got that much more dire following that midweek loss at Burnley. The Blues now sit only one point ahead of the relegation zone and have played the same number of games as the Clarets, who might well pull ahead of them this weekend too. The Toffees...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion match thread: bounce back

Arsenal will hope for some home cooking to turn things around against Brighton & Hove Albion after a disappointing 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday. The Gunners have virtually no wiggle-room in the race for a top four finish, but they still control their own fate. If they win as many points as the teams they’re competing for a Champions League place with, they’ll finish in 4th. That starts today at the Emirates.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

WATCH: Mason Mount long-range strike doubles Chelsea’s lead over Southampton!

Mount assists, and he also scores! Loftus-Cheek gets a great pass in the box, and he tries to find a fellow Blue in yellow in the area. The ball is deflected by a Southampton defender and falls to Mount, who once again shows his class with a great first touch and a long-range strike to boot — and score Chelsea’s second goal of the day!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “It Was Like A Boxing Fight”

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City tonight proved to be everything we expected it to be. There were chances at both ends, excellent goals, last-ditch tackles, tactical fouls, and desperate defending. There were nervy moments throughout and the match felt like it was resting on a knife’s edge for the full 90 minutes; capable of leaning one way or the other at any time but never actually tilting to either side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton v Man Utd: Confirmed team news

Relegation-battling Everton make four changes from the 3-2 midweek defeat at fellow strugglers Burnley as boss Frank Lampard bids to arrest a run of three straight defeats in all competitions. Michael Keane and Allan return from suspension, while experienced pair Seamus Coleman and Fabian Delph are also brought back in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

On This Day (10 April 1965): A Sunderland cult hero is born!

On the same day the Lads were earning a very respectable Division One point at Goodison Park, a future Sunderland striker was born in Germany. In time, Thomas Hauser would grow up to make his own mark on the history of English top-flight football, and despite a relatively small number of appearances he still remains a well-remembered figure on Wearside.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy