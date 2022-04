Gerrit Cole is just over an hour away from firing the first pitch of the Yankees’ 2022 season. That means we’ll be underway with another baseball season in the Bronx, but it also means the unofficial deadline to sign superstar outfielder Aaron Judge to an extension will pass without an agreement being reached. Judge is set to eventually come to a one-year contract through either arbitration or an agreed settlement, and will play out his final season prior to hitting free agency.

