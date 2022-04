The Los Angeles Angels officially released outfielder Justin Upton over the weekend, ending his five-plus-year run with the club. The Angels, per Major League Baseball's rules, will remain on the hook for the $28 million left on his contract. Upton can only hope to follow in the cleatprints of Albert Pujols, who was released by the Angels last May before finding greater success in an optimized role with the Dodgers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO