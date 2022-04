The Houston Texans plan to enter the 2022 NFL season with Davis Mills as the starting quarterback. With the AFC loading up on quarterback talent, is he going to be enough?. After being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Mills appeared in 13 games (11 starts) in his rookie campaign and completed 263-394 pass attempts (66.8 percent) for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO