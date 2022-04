Detroit Wing Company continues to make advancements into Macomb County with the recent opening of its third local store and the first to offer to-go beer. The company’s newest eatery is in a plaza at 36741 Van Dyke Avenue, just south of Metro Parkway (16 Mile Road) in Sterling Heights. It joins Chesterfield Township and Eastpointe, where the brand was launched in 2015, as Macomb’s two other DWC locations.

