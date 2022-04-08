ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

GOOD DAY NEWS STARTER: A Frenchman wins 200 million in the lottery and donates it to an environmental foundation

hot967.fm
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA guy in France hit the lottery for over $200 million…...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Man Wins $8.9 Million After Remembering He Purchased Lottery Ticket in December

Oregon man Wilbur Brown bought a lottery ticket on Christmas Eve only to promptly forget about it, and now he’s $8.9 million richer after he rediscovered it. According to the Oregon Lottery, Brown purchased a “26 for $25” Oregon Megabucks ticket last year, which allowed him to enter 26 consecutive Megabucks drawings. The ticket ultimately covered draws from Dec. 25, 2021 to Feb. 19, and he eventually forgot he put it in his wallet despite checking after the early draws.
OREGON STATE
KEYT

Michigan man wins $4 million in instant lottery game

A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frenchman#The Lottery
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy