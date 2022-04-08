GOOD DAY NEWS STARTER: A Frenchman wins 200 million in the lottery and donates it to an environmental foundation

Oregon man Wilbur Brown bought a lottery ticket on Christmas Eve only to promptly forget about it, and now he’s $8.9 million richer after he rediscovered it. According to the Oregon Lottery, Brown purchased a “26 for $25” Oregon Megabucks ticket last year, which allowed him to enter 26 consecutive Megabucks drawings. The ticket ultimately covered draws from Dec. 25, 2021 to Feb. 19, and he eventually forgot he put it in his wallet despite checking after the early draws.
A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
FAIRVIEW, TN – Dreams can come true … and that’s what happened to a mother and her grown son from Fairview, Tennessee, who won a $3 million prize playing the Tennessee Lottery’s Jumbo Bucks Bonus game. That said, they “still think it’s a dream.”
A Florida man named Marty Moon, aged 63 from Lakeland has just hit the jackpot on the Florida State lottery, scoring a $5 million prize. He has just claimed his prize - one of 32 separate jackpots featuring in the 'Gold Rush Limited' scratch-off lottery game. He opted to receive his prize as a single lump sum payment of $3.96 million.
