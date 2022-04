St. Hubert theology teacher Tom O’Leary and students were invited to pray the Act of Consecration to the Sacred Heart of the Blessed Mother for peace for Ukraine during a Friday Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. They met both Archbishop Nelson Perez and the Most Rev. Borys Gudziak, Metropolitan Archbishop for Ukrainian Catholics in the United States. They hand delivered letters their class wrote to teenagers in Ukraine and prayed for them at the St. Katharine Drexel Shrine. ••

