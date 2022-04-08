ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul (MN) Firefighters Contend with Dangling Roofing Material from Downtown Tower

By Tribune Content Agency
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Paul police and fire officials on Thursday cordoned off the area around Seventh and St. Peter streets in downtown St. Paul — the Ecolab Corporate Center — after a large piece of metal cladding came loose from the roof of...

bizjournals

St. Paul is putting more eyes in its downtown skyways

City officials and business leaders are working to clean up and take back the downtown St. Paul skyway. Throughout the pandemic, the city of St. Paul, the St. Paul Downtown Alliance, the business-led St. Paul Downtown Improvement District (governed by building owners and managers and employers), the Metropolitan Council and other stakeholders have been partnering to address challenges that have been exacerbated due to the lack of foot traffic, as most downtown office workers continue to work from home.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Pioneer Press

Downtown St. Paul businesses large and small are poised for a (hybrid) comeback

As a wedding cake guru, executive pastry chef, proprietor of his own catering business and veteran of pop-up restaurants, Terry John Zila could have opened his latest venture, HepCat Coffee, in any one of a number of places. He chose downtown St. Paul’s Osborn 370 building — a former Ecolab office tower on Wabasha Street — in which to sell Minnesota-made sodas, rum frosted cakes and ahi tuna sandwiches, among other chef-driven lunch fare.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
ANIMALS
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man killed while using snowblower

A Pennsylvania man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while operating a snowblower. The incident happened in Westmoreland County over the weekend, according to WPXI. A 2019 Dodge Ram crossed the street and struck 49-year old Brian Hyde according to the report. Hyde was pronounced dead at the hospital the news outlet […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It's sad, I'm pretty sure we're done,' says owner of business that burned to the ground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family-owned business on the city's east side is devastated after a fire tore through their building early Monday morning. Multiple crews were called to a building on the corner intersection of Wealthy and Henry Street NE starting around 2 a.m. for an intense fire. Part of the building collapsed, but authorities said crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other businesses nearby.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
