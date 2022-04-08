ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dizzee Rascal Ordered to Wear Electronic Tag After Being Convicted of Assaulting Ex-Fiancée

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
Grime star Dizzee Rascal will have to wear an electronic tag and follow a 24-week curfew for assaulting his ex-fiancée during a domestic dispute, The Guardian reports.

The MC, real name Dylan Mills, was sentenced Friday, April 8, after being found guilty last month of assaulting Cassandra Jones during an altercation in June 2021. On top of the community order stipulating the curfew and the electronic tag, the judge gave Mills a 12-month restraining order.

A lawyer for Mills did not immediately return Rolling Stone ’s request for comment.

Mills was convicted of pressing his forehead against Jones and pushing her to the ground during an argument at a residential property in south London. Mills was allegedly “frustrated” over the custody arrangement involving their two children, and that turned into an argument when he dropped their daughter off at the home.

During the trial , it was claimed that Mills “barged” into the home, hit his head on the fridge while holding his son, and started “screaming and shouting” at Jones and her mother. The screaming was allegedly so loud, the neighbors heard and the police were called.

Mills has repeatedly denied that he assaulted Jones, and has instead claimed Jones assaulted him. During his sentencing hearing, the judge overseeing the case told Mills he had shown “no remorse for this matter,” adding, “You continue to place the blame on Ms. Jones — the victim in this case.”

Mills, as Dizzee Rascal, released his most recent album, E3 AF , in 2020.

