Less than two weeks after the Bills reached an agreement to build a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, New York, the state legislature has approved budgeting that will contribute $600 million to the project, as The Buffalo News reported Saturday. Some lawmakers pushed back on the funding, arguing New York should not be prioritizing a lucrative new complex for team owners Terry and Kim Pegula over other local projects, but a clear majority vote Saturday morning sealed the state's contributions.

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO