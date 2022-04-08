Outdoor Life With Tess Maune: Catfishing On Lake Eufaula

It's Morel mushroom hunting season in Oklahoma! These tasty little treats are only found for a limited time throughout the spring. Early spring is the best time to hunt and find Morels in the Sooner State. For the next 4-6 weeks it's prime hunting season so get out there and start looking for Morels. Once the Red Buds start blooming, which they are, it's just about the right time to get off the pavement, and head into the woods.

