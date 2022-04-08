ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fly society: the most glamorous way to escape the chaos and confusion of flying over the Easter Holidays

By Jonathan Thompson
 2 days ago

The enormous bird of prey didn’t faze Andy Christie. ‘We’ve had some interesting requests in recent months’, says the private-jet broker. ‘Flying a hunting bird from the Middle East to Europe was one of them. It was actually pretty simple – we just had to cover the jet’s interior with plastic...

