Fly society: the most glamorous way to escape the chaos and confusion of flying over the Easter Holidays

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak faced difficult questions yesterday, after it emerged that his wealthy wife, Akshata, holds non-domicile status and therefore does not have to pay UK tax on income she earns abroad. Mrs Sunak, a former fashion designer, holds shares in multiple businesses, including a 0.9 per cent share (thought to be worth around £690 million) in her father's successful IT business, Infosys, which operates in the family's native India. She reportedly pays tax on her UK earnings - but it is not clear what these entail. As she holds an Indian passport, she is entitled to seek non-domicile status, a tax-saving scheme, and would need to renounce her Indian nationality in order to become a UK citizen, as her spokesperson explained yesterday: ‘Akshata Murty is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parents' home. India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously.’

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO