The new Amaran F22c LED Light Is Crazy

Place the Moonside Neon Hex dynamic modular light in any room, and you’ll liven it up. This modular smart light gives you endless lighting effects, even music-reactive ones, from RGB LEDs. That’s right, they can sync with the beats of your music for a totally immersive feeling. Moreover, you get smart home control through IFTTT, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and HomeKit with MATTER. With 30 addressable dynamic color zones, they let you control every single pixel. Additionally, the Moonside Neon Hex has a convenient, plug-and-play design that lets them work even in corner spots. Connect them to the Moonside App 2.0 via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi so you can manage them anywhere from your smartphone. Overall, enjoy infinite creative designs, user-focused hardware, and developer-friendly open APIs.
Comments / 0