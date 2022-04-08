ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The new Amaran F22c LED Light Is Crazy

By Robert K Baggs
Fstoppers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuous, LED lights have become stronger and more affordable over the past decade, to the point where they're challenging a lot of strobes. The new Amaran LED might just top them all, however. Some years back I tried a continuous LED light for the first time for photography, and...

fstoppers.com

Fstoppers

Learn How These Fantastic Portraits Were Lit and Shot

Portrait lighting is about a lot more than simply creating a technically balanced image of your subject; it is your chance to exercise your creativity and show off your subject in a compelling and interesting fashion. If you would like to improve your own portrait photography, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you how one photographer lit and shot a set of portraits using several lights and modifiers.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

How to Deal With Boring Clear Skies in Landscape Photography

While clear blue skies are often desirable simply for the nice weather they bring, when it comes to landscape photography, they are rather boring and can make it hard to create compelling images. It is not impossible, however; it just takes a bit of adjustment to your technique and creative approach. This fantastic video tutorial will show you some helpful tips for taking great landscape photos even when the sky is totally clear.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Popular Mechanics

Installing Recessed Lighting Is Easier With Torchstar’s LEDs

The Takeaway: These new style recessed LEDs from Torchstar are so thin they’re barely recessed, mount flush to the ceiling, and allow you to put light right where you want it. And, if you’re finishing a basement or installing in a ceiling with an open space above, they’re relatively easy to install. They commonly come in 4- and 6-inch diameters and multiple color options, from warm to cool white. The ones we installed are also damp rated for use outdoors or in bathrooms.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Moonside Neon Hex dynamic modular light offers endless lighting effects from RGB LEDs

Place the Moonside Neon Hex dynamic modular light in any room, and you’ll liven it up. This modular smart light gives you endless lighting effects, even music-reactive ones, from RGB LEDs. That’s right, they can sync with the beats of your music for a totally immersive feeling. Moreover, you get smart home control through IFTTT, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and HomeKit with MATTER. With 30 addressable dynamic color zones, they let you control every single pixel. Additionally, the Moonside Neon Hex has a convenient, plug-and-play design that lets them work even in corner spots. Connect them to the Moonside App 2.0 via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi so you can manage them anywhere from your smartphone. Overall, enjoy infinite creative designs, user-focused hardware, and developer-friendly open APIs.
ELECTRONICS
#Leds#Photography
GeekyGadgets

Deals: 10″ LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand

We have a great deal for our readers on the 10″ LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The 10″ LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand is available in our deals store for just $29.99, which is a saving of 57% off the normal price.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Biodiverse 131-Foot Superyacht Comes With Its Own Vertical Garden

Click here to read the full article. Green roofs and living walls are land-based designers’ first stops for adding foliage to an urban area. But Baglietto’s Panam is one of only a handful of yachts to adopt a biodiverse environment at sea, with a vertical wall of vegetation located in the main salon. The verdant wall, which is expected to live for years, is more than a lush, dramatic conversation piece. It serves as an informal partition between the main salon and dining area. It’s also one of many interesting features on a 131-footer that is a floating jigsaw puzzle,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This New 263-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Has a 2,100-Square-Foot Beach Club

Click here to read the full article. Amels has entered a new superyacht category with the official announcement of its new 80-meter (263-ft) yacht.  The Dutch yacht builder made the launch virtually during an online presentation from the Amsterdam Theater. The company said it was viewed by “tens of thousands.” The on-camera panel included Rose Damen, managing director of Damen Yacht, Espen Øino, who designed the exterior, and Paul Costerus, interior designer at Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design. This all-star cast, comprised of the respected shipyard and two of the industry’s hottest design brands, also included the new 80-meter in a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture designed to convert you into sustainable architecture advocates

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a prefab traditional farmhouse with a contemporary twist – these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
INTERIOR DESIGN
ScienceAlert

A Powerful 'Space Laser' Has Been Detected Beaming From Deep Space

Powerful, radio-wavelength laser light has been detected emanating from the greatest distance across deep space yet. It's a type of massless cosmic object called a megamaser, and its light has traveled for a jaw-dropping 5 billion light-years to reach us here on Earth. The astronomers who discovered it using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa have named it Nkalakatha – an isiZulu word meaning "big boss".
ASTRONOMY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 500-Square-Foot Studio Looks Completely New Thanks to a Mantel, Molding, and More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Originally from Canada, Nicole Arruda moved to New York City four years ago to pursue her “dreams of becoming an interior designer,” she writes. “After working alongside huge talent here in the city I ventured off on my own and opened up Nicole Alexandra Design Studio in 2020.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
DIY Photography

Nanlite launches its new PavoBulb 10C high CRI RGBWW LED light for practical light replacement on set

Nanlite has released their new PavoBulb 10C. It’s an RGBWW colour-mixing LED light designed to replace practical bulbs on-set when you need to get a little more control over how they look to camera. With the plethora of dodgy cheap consumer CCFL and LED bulbs on the market these days that people often use in their homes and businesses, these will be a welcome tool in the arsenal of filmmakers.
ELECTRONICS
ABC 4

Why mobile car detailing extends the life of your car

A drive-through car wash is quick and easy, but a mobile detailing service puts the personal and professional touch into caring for your car that will extend its life and value. And it comes to you? Sign me up. You can learn more about services offered by DDK Detailing, a...
TECHNOLOGY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Massive grave with jukebox and LED lights branded a 'monstrosity'

A massive grave in Yorkshire that features a jukebox and flashing LED lights has been branded a 'monstrosity'. It is the final resting place of Willy Collins, a bare-knuckle boxer who died on holiday in Majorca in July 2020 aged 49. Sheffield City Council has confirmed that the grave in...
U.K.
Fstoppers

Rhino Dolly Brings Slider Shots to Big Productions

Kyle Hart has been making photo/video products we love for over a decade now. We love our Rhino Slider, but it's never been big enough for long dolly moves. The Rhino Dolly is here to change that. The Rhino Dolly is a modular dolly system. You can create infinitely long...
TECHNOLOGY
Fstoppers

10 of the Weirdest Digital Cameras Ever Made

The form of the digital cameras has become relatively standardized. There are certainly variations from manufacturer to manufacturer, but the basic design is generally stable across companies. That was not always the case, however, particularly in the early days of digital. This neat video takes a look at 10 of the weirdest digital cameras ever made and just what made them so unique.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

5 Hacks for an Inovativ Camera Cart

Camera carts can be an expensive tool on set, and Inovativ are at the top of the bunch. Hopefully, these ideas can get more out of your cart for less. If you haven’t heard of Inovativ or don’t get why camera carts can be an important tool, then this video will help you get a feel for it. The cart is just the base, and the accessories are where a user personalizes it to their exact need. A photographer may want a clamp for their camera’s tether, and a DIT may need somewhere to store hard drives. Users can swap out the wheels, monitor arms, you name it.
ELECTRONICS

