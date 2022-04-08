ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mock draft watch: Some new names for Detroit in Touchdown Wire's latest 3-round projections

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctZ5L_0f3R0hlT00

All the trades that keep happening around the league keep forcing NFL draft analysts to do a lot more mock draft updates than normal. The latest updated set of projections from Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield offers some fresh new names over the first three rounds for the Detroit Lions.

The No. 1 overall pick is Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, which leaves the Lions with a plethora of options. In this situation, the choice is Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. Once a fairly common projection, it’s been weeks since we’ve seen a mainstream mock draft with Hamilton at No. 2. A slow 40-yard dash time at both the scouting combine and his pro day have dampened the enthusiasm, but Schofield still sees the dire need at safety for the Lions.

At No. 32, it’s “QB of the future” time with Ole Miss gunslinger Matt Corral. That mirrors the selection we made in the latest mock draft from all the Wire site editors. It’s certainly not a popular projection, but a QB at 32 fits more in line with what head coach Dan Campbell said this week about the No. 2 pick.

At 34, it’s a linebacker to help bolster the ranks. But it’s not any of the Georgia trio or Utah’s Devin Lloyd. Christian Harris from Alabama gets the nod. He’s a good scheme fit with his size and tackling oomph.

With the two third-round picks (66 and 97 overall), Schofield injects two names we’ve not seen before for the Lions in mocks we’ve tracked: Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker and Tennessee DT Matthew Butler.

It’s a different approach to filling several of the Lions’ remaining needs, and it ignores the dire lack of a top-shelf pass rusher. Adding Walker to the deep RB group in lieu of a wide receiver or tight end also raises some skeptical eyebrows.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Tennessee State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Butler
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive. Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.
NFL
MLive

Dallas Cowboys legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 76

Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Mock Draft#American Football#Touchdown Wire#The Detroit Lions#Notre Dame
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow pays tribute to Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Commanders picked Haskins in the first round (15th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was going to turn 25 on May 3. Haskins beat out Burrow for the Buckeyes' starting job prior to the 2018 season. Burrow transferred to LSU and Haskins went on to throw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns before entering the NFL Draft.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
Boston Globe

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness. Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy