Len Rome’s Local Health: How to get the best night’s sleep

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WYTV)- Most of us spend a third of our lives either asleep or resting, so we might as well do it right. A good night’s sleep can often depend on how you’re lying in bed. On your back, on your side,...

MedicalXpress

What is the best sleeping position?

Most people spend a third of their lives either asleep or resting, according to the Sleep Foundation. During sleep, the body recharges and repairs itself. And a good night's sleep often can be determined by what position you are lying in bed. Back-sleepers beware. "I know many people find it...
PREGNANCY
WYTV.com

Len Rome’s Local Health: What to do about prolonged loss of taste and smell

(WYTV)- Some people recovered from the coronavirus only to find they lost their sense of taste and smell. That can happen with other viruses, but with COVID it’s worse. As many as 40 percent of COVID patients notice some changes that can last for weeks, even months. Doctors recommend you try what they call olfactory retraining, you deliberately smell certain things, you challenge your nerves with different odors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WYTV.com

Len Rome’s Local Health: New developments in cancer treatment

(WYTV)- We want to show you a new development in cancer treatments, a personalized treatment. It’s got a long title: Chimeric antigen receptor-T cell therapy, also called CAR-T cell therapy. This treatment is meant for those patients diagnosed with various lymphomas, essentially a cancer of your immune system. For...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
