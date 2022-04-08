ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri House advances state budget

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led House on Thursday passed a roughly $46 billion state spending plan bulked up with federal pandemic aid. While some GOP lawmakers warned that the current budget proposal spends too much too...

POLITICO

Roy Blunt says the man seeking to replace him, Eric Greitens, should drop out of the Missouri Senate race if abuse allegations are true.

What he says he was getting at: Graham acknowledged his line of questioning was "uncomfortable," but said Democrats did the same thing during now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing to an appeals court role in 2017. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said at the time that "the dogma lives loudly within you" to the devout Catholic judge.
MISSOURI STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky Republicans override another veto, increasing work-search requirements for unemployed

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky swept aside Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a measure revamping rules for laid-off workers to receive unemployment benefits. The hotly debated legislation will increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits and tie the length of time recipients get benefits to the unemployment rate. That could cut the number of benefit weeks by more than half in times of low jobless rates.
KENTUCKY STATE
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'No amendment, no COVID funding': Republicans stand firm on stopping $10billion bill until there is a vote on Title 42 after the White House accused the GOP of causing a 'step backward' in the pandemic

Republicans doubled down on their demand to hold a vote on an amendment that would keep the Title 42 border restrictions in place as part of $10 billion covid funding bill that President Joe Biden wants passed. 'No amendments, no bill,' GOP Senator Mitt Romney, the lead negotiator for Republicans,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox40jackson.com

Hoyer tells Democrats to prepare for new COVID relief bill

The House of Representatives is gearing up for a second shot at passing more coronavirus relief aid that the White House says is necessary to continue to battle the pandemic. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told Democrats Friday “to be ready to consider a supplemental appropriation bill to fund our continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic” in early April.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Senate advances controversial Fed nominee on party-line vote

The Senate on Tuesday agreed to consider the nomination of Lisa Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in the evenly-divided Senate to approve Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's powerful board in its 108-year history. All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor, while all Republicans, except for Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana, voted against her nomination. Kennedy did not vote. Tuesday's vote was necessary because the Senate Banking Committee deadlocked on her nomination, 12-12....
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Senate negotiators reach $10B COVID-19 aid deal

Senate negotiators agreed to a $10 billion COVID-19 aid package April 4, repurposing earlier unused COVID-19 funds, according to Politico. The $10 billion package was pitched by Republican senators March 30, scaling back a $15.6 billion deal that was previously negotiated. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has been working to get 10 Republicans to join Democrats to get the bill through the Senate, according to The Wall Street Journal. The bill has the potential to pass through the chamber this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRDW-TV

S.C. State House news: Budget to get focus from lawmakers

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina House will begin debate on the state’s $14 billion budget Monday, but one large bit of business probably won’t get settled until well into the spring. Lawmakers have an unprecedented amount of money to spend between the booming economy, federal stimulus money...
COLUMBIA, SC

Community Policy