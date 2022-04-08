ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder vs. Lakers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 9:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on Bally Sports Oklahoma.

The Thunder (24-56) finish thier season with two games in Los Angeles as the team has locked up the fourth-best lottery odds. Meanwhile, the Lakers (31-49) are officially eliminated from playoff contention with arguably its most disappointing season ever concluding at the end of the week.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Lakers -6.5
  • Money line: Thunder +205 / Lakers -260
  • Over-under: 227.5

Thunder at Lakers notable injuries

Thunder: Tre Mann is out due to a hamstring strain. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out due to right ankle soreness. Darius Bazley is out due to a knee fracture. Josh Giddey is out due to hip soreness. Lu Dort is out due to shoulder surgery. Kenrich Williams is out due to a sprained knee. Mike Muscala is out due to ankle surgery. Ty Jerome is out due to sports hernia surgery. Derrick Favors is out due to back soreness.

Lakers: LeBron James is questionable due to an ankle sprain. Anthony Davis is questionable due to a foot sprain. Russell Westbrook is questionable due to shoulder soreness. Kendrick Nunn is out due to a knee bruise.

Advice and prediction

Despite the Lakers being an utter disappointment, they still have infinitely more talent and experience than the current version of the Thunder. And while the season will conclude at the end of the week, LeBron James still has something to play for as he tries to capture his second-career scoring title in a close fight with Sixers star Joel Embiid. Which is why I think the Lakers will close out its final home game with a relatively easy win over the G League version of the Thunder.

Prediction: Lakers 119, Thunder 105

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

In season finale, Jalen Green scores career-high 41 points for Rockets

HOUSTON — In his final game of the 2021-22 season, rookie guard Jalen Green showed why there’s clear optimism at Toyota Center surrounding the future of the Rockets. Just 20 years old, the No. 2 overall draft pick from the 2021 first round finished his rookie year with a career-high 41 points on 14-of-26 shooting (53.8%) and 9-of-11 on free throws (81.8%). The Rockets were tied with Atlanta in the 40 minutes played by Green, and -16 in the other eight minutes during a 130-114 loss (box score) to the Hawks.
HOUSTON, TX
