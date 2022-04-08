Thunder vs. Lakers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 9:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on Bally Sports Oklahoma.

The Thunder (24-56) finish thier season with two games in Los Angeles as the team has locked up the fourth-best lottery odds. Meanwhile, the Lakers (31-49) are officially eliminated from playoff contention with arguably its most disappointing season ever concluding at the end of the week.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Lakers -6.5

Money line: Thunder +205 / Lakers -260

Over-under: 227.5

Thunder at Lakers notable injuries

Thunder: Tre Mann is out due to a hamstring strain. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out due to right ankle soreness. Darius Bazley is out due to a knee fracture. Josh Giddey is out due to hip soreness. Lu Dort is out due to shoulder surgery. Kenrich Williams is out due to a sprained knee. Mike Muscala is out due to ankle surgery. Ty Jerome is out due to sports hernia surgery. Derrick Favors is out due to back soreness.

Lakers: LeBron James is questionable due to an ankle sprain. Anthony Davis is questionable due to a foot sprain. Russell Westbrook is questionable due to shoulder soreness. Kendrick Nunn is out due to a knee bruise.

Advice and prediction

Despite the Lakers being an utter disappointment, they still have infinitely more talent and experience than the current version of the Thunder. And while the season will conclude at the end of the week, LeBron James still has something to play for as he tries to capture his second-career scoring title in a close fight with Sixers star Joel Embiid. Which is why I think the Lakers will close out its final home game with a relatively easy win over the G League version of the Thunder.

Prediction: Lakers 119, Thunder 105

