Mount Vernon, IN

Varsity Baseball falls to Mt. Vernon 4-2

By Admin
boonvilleathletics.com
 3 days ago

Pioneers fall short in a comeback attempt...

boonvilleathletics.com

WEHT/WTVW

Save A Life Tour teaches Mt. Vernon High School students

MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) – Expressway Chevrolet and Schneider Funeral Home teamed up to bring safe driving awareness to Mount Vernon High School students on Friday with the International Save A life Tour. According to officials, the Save A Life Tour is a comprehensive interactive high impact safe driving awareness program for high school students […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN

