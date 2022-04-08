ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

A Fiesta Designer Creates Floral Tiaras That Are Always in Bloom

By Sallie Lewis
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For more than a decade, Veronica Prida has created elaborate gowns and crowns for the reigning royalty of San Antonio’s annual Fiesta celebration. Last year, the Mexico City native launched Da’Vero Bridal with friend Bianca Calvert after Calvert’s daughter had trouble finding the hair accessories she wanted for her wedding. Da’Vero...

www.texasmonthly.com

Comments / 1

