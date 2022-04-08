ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Goodwill and ABC7 partner to host the Spring Clean Donation Drive

By ABC7 News
 2 days ago
Fort Myers, Fla. – For the past 120 years, Goodwill Industries has been the leader in recycling and repurposing. Last year alone, Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida (SWFL) has diverted 23,466,383 pounds from local landfills. As we approach the 52th anniversary of Earth Day, Goodwill SWFL and ABC7 have partnered to coordinate a community-wide donation drive at the Page Field Goodwill, the former Halloween store located at 5120 South Cleveland Ave. The event will be held on Saturday, April 9th from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with drive through and drop off service in the parking lot.

“The Spring Clean 2022 Donation Drive is an opportunity for folks to find a new home for things they no longer want or need,” explains Debra Donatto, Goodwill SWFL Director of Communications & Marketing. “In April, we see a lot of our seasonal residents leaving to return to the north. We thought it would be a great opportunity to have them reduce the things that they didn’t want to store, while helping others.”

Goodwill SWFL is a local nonprofit organization that offers assistance and training to those less fortunate in the five counties they serve (Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Glades & Hendry counties). The donations will help further those community services either by being sold to fund programs, or to go directly to those in need.

“The EPA estimates that the average person throws away 81 pounds of clothing each year,” Donatto explains. “You can be a steward of the Earth by preventing reusable goods from ending up in landfills and at the same time, be charitable. It’s a win, win.”

Additionally, Midwest Food Bank will be at the event to collect unopened non-perishable goods for future distribution in the community. Lee County Solid Waste will be collecting chemicals and paint cans – materials that cannot be put into the trash; and the Gulf Coast Humane Society will be collecting puppy pee pads, wet dog & cat food (especially kitten), kitten formula (for bottle babies!), dog & cat toys

cat litter, non-retractable leashes, hoses & spray nozzles, grooming supplies, cleaning supplies, and gift cards to Petco, Petsmart or Pet Supermarket.

Anyone who wishes to donate to Goodwill can also receive a donation receipt for next year’s taxes.

For more information, contact Debra Donatto, at (239) 652-1613 ext. 2254 or email debradonatto@goodwillswfl.org.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

