Roanoke, VA

Roanoke College Seeks MBA

By Dan Smith
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoanoke College has plans to implement a graduate program for the first time in more than a century. Roanoke College President Mike Maxey, who will retire in July, is leaving one more indelible mark on his legacy: a graduate program for the first time in more than a century. It will...

