HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect wanted in Hahira for a death investigation is now behind bars, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Agents said Davisha Johnson was arrested on outstanding warrants on Monday around 4:55 p.m. for the murder of Daron “Ron” Roberto Williams, 51. Agents said Williams and Johnson had known each other for several years.

HAHIRA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO