Northshore swept its District 6-5A season series with St. Paul's after earning a hard-fought 8-5 home win on April 7. "It was not pretty, to say the least," said Northshore first-year coach Brady Benoit about his team's five errors. "I can't say enough about the way we fought in the first couple of innings. We didn't respond well, but we hung in there. You have to win games like this. To me, it was just a fun ballgame. Two good teams looking bad early just kept fighting and fighting until we came out on top."

SLIDELL, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO