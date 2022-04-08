ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The 15 Best Mineral Sunscreens You Need This Summer

By Tatjana Freund
Elle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: It doesn’t matter if your routine is full of wonderful serums and 5-star rated creams if you don’t use sun protection daily. Not only are sunscreens essential to our health, but if you’re at all interested in anti-aging, the best preventative care...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Fun, Fresh Haircuts for Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

A new haircut can make or break your look, so getting a style that compliments your features and makes you feel confident in your skin is essential to channeling the most youthful version of yourself. As you grow older it becomes increasingly important to get a haircut that can highlight your natural beauty while drawing the eye away from areas that may reveal your true age. We spoke with hair stylist Gina Rivera, Celebrity Hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites who broke down the four most universally flattering and fun haircuts to try over 50 to not only make you look ageless, but allow you to feel like the best version of yourself.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Woman Over 50 Should Try

Tailoring your haircut to your face shape and unique features is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a flattering cut every time, and especially as you grow older it can help to add some youth to your look by getting a particularly well-shaped style. With this, it’s often difficult to know which cuts will enhance your natural beauty and allow you to look great without requiring hours of styling each day to achieve the desired look. We spoke with hairstylist Jess Poynter who outlined her top four low-maintenance cuts to try as you age in order to look pulled together and chic with as little effort as possible, so take notes before your next hair appointment.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

This $6 Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Are Telling Shoppers: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Cosmetics#Sunscreens#Skin Type#Sun Protection Daily#Spf
shefinds

3 Lob Cuts Hairstylists Say Highlight Your Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

The ‘lob’ is a trendy cut that you’ve probably seen everywhere— a hairstyle that isn’t as short as a chin-length bob and long enough to reach the collarbones or a little below (hence the ‘lob’ abbreviation for long bob). This flattering look suits any hair texture or color and has been hailed by many stylists to be a great option for its anti-aging effects. We checked in with professional hairstylists who provided 3 different variations of a ‘lob’ cut that will inspire you the next time you hit the salon! Read on for suggestions and tips from pro stylists Janine Jarman, Ghanima Abdullah and Gina Rivera.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Hair Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Stylists

From face-flattering haircuts to trendy styles to timeless coloring, there are many ways that you could look younger with the power of a good shape-up at the salon. On the contrary, there are several common mistakes many women may make with their tresses that hairstylists point out might age them. To learn more, we checked in with hair experts and professional hairstylists Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lauren Udoh, Hair Creative Director of WigReports. Read on for tips from hair aficionados that can help avoid adding years to your face.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

6 Easy Hairstyles That Will Make Your Hair Look So Much Healthier

I’m always guilty of overdoing it with hairstyling, resulting in my strands becoming a shell of their former self. So I’m always looking for easy hairstyles that don’t require too much manipulation as I try to stop using high heat and pulling and tugging my hair into harsh styles. The other reason for this is that I truly cannot be bothered. I want to relax and ease into spring and summer. For warm weather, the mission for my tired-out locks and tired-out brain is creating the simplest styles that still look cool as ever.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
In Style

This Hydrating Mask Made My Dry Hair as Smooth as Satin After One Use

My shower is a minefield of bottles; I tend to bite off more than I can chew when it comes to trying new hair care. Despite the fact that I keep a plethora of shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks for my overstyled, bleached strands, many of them rarely get picked over my favorite finds. As of late, the one product I've been reaching for consistently is the Pureology Hydrate Superfood Mask, a five-minute deep treatment that left my strands as smooth as satin from the first use.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Under-Eye Corrector Is an "Absolute Game Changer" for Dark Circles — and It's 50% Off Today

If you have dark under-eye circles, you probably know the difficulty of covering them with concealer alone. No matter how pigmented the formula, a little shadow usually manages to peek through — which is why color correcting to balance out the darkness makes such an enormous difference. And for today only, some of the best multitasking color correctors in the biz are half off at Ulta.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

5 Anti-Aging Makeup Tricks You Need To Be Following To Instantly Look Younger

A solid skincare routine can help your complexion age gracefully, but makeup is one of the best tools in your arsenal for looking younger and more vibrant instantly, no matter how old you are. Having a skillful approach to the application of your makeup can have a significant anti-aging effect on your appearance, and there are a number of valuable tips you can integrate into your beauty regimen that will elevate your best features and allow you to show off your youthful glow.
MAKEUP
shefinds

The Worst Blow Dryer Mistakes For Thinning Hair, According To Experts

Thinning hair can be fragile and delicate — and require a different level of care, especially when heating tools like blow dryers come into the equation. It’s not that you can never use a dryer on thinning hair, it’s just important to take a few extra steps so you can avoid causing thinning hair more damage. Hair and Makeup Artist Andrea Claire outlines eight of the worst blow dryer mistakes for thinning hair — as well as a few great steps to following when you want to give your hair a gorgeous blow-out without causing damage to strands.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Shoppers Call This Eye Serum "Magic" for Dark Circles and Crow's Feet

As someone who spends eight hours a day on shopping websites, I'm pretty familiar with the beauty offerings of most major retailers. But while double-checking if Dermstore stocks La Mer, I stumbled on a tip from one of the company's estheticians: They don't carry the vaunted brand, but "highly recommend" Cosmedix as an alternative. That led me right to the brand's website, where shoppers can't stop raving about the prettiest eye serum I've ever seen.
MAKEUP
Refinery29

The Biggest Makeup Brand Of Our Teens Is Back – But Have We Outgrown It?

The year is 2003. I'm strutting to my local Boots in low-rise jeans adorned with butterflies, a satin tank top and patent white pumps. I'm allowed to spend my £5 pocket money (earned through household chores) on my first ever makeup products. It's a no-brainer: I head straight to 17. Cosmetics.
MAKEUP
inputmag.com

These are the 8 best sneakers you need for spring

As winter melts away, sneaker rotations also begin to make their seasonal transition. Doing some spring cleaning might also give you an excuse to buy a new pair, so here are the best picks to welcome the best time of year. New Balance x JJJJound 990v3, $360. Yes, the price...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy