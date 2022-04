CRESTVIEW — The guest speaker at Gordon Martial Arts’ recent belt promotions ceremony is no stranger to standing up to challenges and using them to improve the lives of other people — and himself. Indicating the table laden with a rainbow of new rank belts that students would shortly receive, Crestview City Manager Tim Bolduc challenged the audience of youth and adult martial artists and their families to do the same. ...

CRESTVIEW, FL ・ 7 MINUTES AGO