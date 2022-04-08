We’ll be closed Good Friday, Easter Monday

This Mediterranean Parchment-Baked Swordfish recipe is so simple and delicious for Lent and Good Friday! Plus there’s literally no cleanup involved, since you bake the swordfish in parchment paper. Mediterranean flavors like tomatoes, olives and basil help enhance this flaky white fish, which is also super healthy thanks to vitamin B12, zinc and Omega−3 fatty acids. Plus it’s low in fat and calories and loaded with selenium, a micronutrient that has cancer-fighting and heart health benefits.

RECIPES ・ 19 DAYS AGO