Allina Health Merging 2 Hospitals In St. Paul, Hastings

By WCCO-TV Staff
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two area hospitals are partnering to better serve patients in the east metro.

Starting in August, United Hospital in St. Paul and Regina Hospital in Hastings will be under one license.

Allina Health says this will allow for better care and a stronger partnership between campuses.

The hospital names will change slightly. United Hospital will stay the same but the Hastings hospital will be called United Hospital – Hastings Regina Campus.

