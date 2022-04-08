Allina Health Merging 2 Hospitals In St. Paul, Hastings

Three hospital and health system COO moves have been reported on by Becker's since March 11. 1. Winjie Miao was named COO of Arlington-based Texas Health Resources. 2. Tim Parry, Highland District Hospital vice president of operations and COO, will become president and CEO of the Hillsboro, Ohio-based hospital on April 15.
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One person was hospitalized after a fire in South St. Paul Sunday morning.
South Metro Fire Department crews responded to a fire on Stanley Avenue just before 9 a.m.
(credit: South St. Paul Police Department)
According to the South St. Paul Police Department, four residents were inside at the time, but all made it out. One was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
All four people were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.
(credit: South Metro Fire Department)
No, this isn't our annual story about farms in Iowa and Kansas making Minnesota smell like poop. This is an entirely different stench, which is apparently coming from a waterway in rural Minnesota. This stink pond, known as the Millpond (connected to the Crow River) is causing an "awful smell"...
Originally published April 3.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deep in the WCCO film archives are hundreds, if not thousands of opportunities to travel back in time. And on one reel a treasure lay hidden, untouched, for 52 years.
The date was April 1970. Minneapolis Public Schools educators went on strike.
WCCO restored the film to offer context to the educators strike that happened in the same district just last month.
When WCCO Production Manager Matt Liddy learned 13 minutes of video had been restored from film in 1970, he decided to give it a look.
“I grew up in Minneapolis, so all I cared about was...
A woman entered a Twin Cities Target this morning and immediately started causing widespread destruction throughout the store. The incident occurred just before 9:45 this morning at a Target store at 1750 Robert Street South in St. Paul. According to a West St. Paul Police report. when officers arrived management...
Originally published March 21
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street.
A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis.
The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available.
It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — Investigators in the Twin Cities say that a pet monkey that disappeared earlier this week was actually stolen.
The Maplewood Police Department says it discovered that the capuchin monkey that went missing on Monday night was stolen around 8 p.m. on the 2200 block of 7th Avenue East in North St. Paul.
The investigation has been turned over to the North St. Paul Police Department. North St. Paul is a suburb northeast of the capital city.
(credit: CBS)
Anyone with information on the missing monkey, named Coco Chanel, is asked to call North St. Paul police at 651-767-0640. Tips can also be submitted online.
The monkey’s owner, Zaurice Steward, is offering a cash reward for information that leads to her primate pet. She initially thought her 2-year-old monkey went missing while with a relative in Maplewood, which is near North St. Paul.
“I’m scared that the wrong person has Coco,” Steward told WCCO. “I just want to make sure she’s OK.”
While it’s not legal to keep capuchin monkeys as pets in Minnesota, Steward says Coco normally stays with family in Wisconsin, where such pets are allowed.
(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
Amir Locke's family said they are "deeply disappointed" no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the 22-year-old's police killing. "No family should ever suffer like Amir’s again," they said in a statement released through attorney Ben Crump Wednesday, shortly after the Hennepin Count Attorney's Office and Minnesota Attorney General announced SWAT officer Mark Hanneman will not be criminally charged for fatally shooting Locke.
Two people were stabbed during a fight at a bar in northern Minnesota early Wednesday. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron at 12:35 a.m. Authorities learned two people had been stabbed...
A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
Norwood Young America, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 17-year-old student was arrested this morning at a high school in a small town southwest of Minneapolis and is expected to be charged with plotting to murder at least eight people at the school. The McLeod County Chronicle is reporting that Carver...
If you haven't heard about this massive water park that's supposed to be built in Minnesota, I'll get you up to speed in a second. Thanks to meeting minutes from a Bloomington City Council meeting, we have recently gotten a peek into how much it'll cost to get into the water park.
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
Open Letter to All The Scammers Calling and Texting Me Every.Single.Day!!!!. An open letter to all the morons who keep calling me and trying to scam me...EVERY.SINGLE.DAY! I am so over you, especially since you are now texting me so I am going to expose you. Yeah, I did some research and found out you are nasty people that are targeting me, and probably others in Rochester, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and even Wisconsin.
FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m.
The building was declared a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Minneapolis residents have started their mornings with Dawn Stevens on Fox 9 for over a decade now. So they were very dejected when Dawn Stevens announced she is leaving KMSP. She was with Fox 9 for years before she anchored the morning show, and it wouldn’t be the same without her. Her regular viewers and followers want to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. Some wonder if this is her retirement or if she will be on broadcast TV again. Stevens answered all these queries before signing off from Fox 9.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police say one of its K-9s died unexpectedly last week.
The K-9, named Brody, was showing signs of a medical issue and his handler “had to make the tough decision to end his suffering,” police said.
Our hearts are heavy due to the unexpected passing of K9 Brody. Last week Brody was showing signs of a medical issue and Officer Pilcher, his handler, had to make the tough decision to end his suffering. Brody was integral to the BPD and will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/InG7yo9CX2
— Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) April 5, 2022
Police said that Brody was integral to the police department and will be greatly missed.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot and hospitalized early Sunday after an argument in St. Paul escalated into gunfire.
It happened on the 700 block of Marshall Avenue around 12:45 a.m.
Two men in their 20s were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest, the St. Paul Police Department said.
Police said the man who was shot was taken to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive.
The suspect left the scene and has not been arrested.
