NFL

7-Round mock draft 5.0: Vikings trade up for elite talent

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Mock drafts are such a fun exercise because they give you an opportunity to explore different and unique scenarios. The NFL Draft isn’t as cut and dry as most mock drafts will lead you to believe.

In the first four drafts, we took different approaches. From trading down for a receiver to taking an edge rusher, there is are myriad of options for the Vikings.

This week’s seven-round mock draft continues to shake things up a bit, while answering one question: What happens if Kyle Hamilton falls?

Round 1, Pick No. 10: Kyle Hamilton

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Trade: The New York Jets traded the 10th and 111th selections to the Minnesota Vikings for picks 12, 77 and 191.

Best available:

-Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

-LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr

-USC WR Drake London

-Alabama WR Jameson Williams

There is a real possibility that an elite prospect falls to the back end of the top-10. If that happens, there needs to be a real conversation about trading up for him. Just like the Vikings traded up for Harrison Smith, moving up for Hamilton should be a similar conversation.

An alien in the open field, Hamilton has great vision and instincts. He runs much faster than the 4.59-second 40-yard dash he ran at the combine. With the way the game is trending, having elite level safeties is more important now than ever.

Round 2, Pick No. 46: NDSU WR Christian Watson

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Best Available:

-Utah LB Devin Lloyd

-Georgia LB Quay Walker

-RB Kenneth Walker III

-IDL DeMarvin Leal

With no corner worth the selection here and Lloyd highly unlikely to be there, taking a well-rounded receiver is a great long-term plan. Watson still has room to grow as a technician, but his elite athleticism and blocking ability will get him on the field early and allow him to learn on the fly.

Round 4, Pick No. 111: Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Trade: The New York Jets traded the 10th and 111th selections to the Minnesota Vikings for picks 12, 77 and 191.

Best available:

-Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

-Penn State LB Jesse Luketa

-Nebraska CB Cam Taylor-Britt

-Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr

Emerson being available here is a steal for the Vikings. A player that can contribute early and often, he thrives in zone coverage where he can read what is in front of him. He also does well in press coverage when he can get physical with the receiver.

Round 5, Pick No. 156: Missouri CB Akayleb Evans

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Best Available:

-San Diego State P Matt Araiza

-UTSA RB Sincere McCormick

-Michigan RB Hassan Haskins

-Louisiana-Lafayette OT Max Mitchell

Evans is a really nice developmental corner. While he will thrive in zone coverage, he is a projection with man coverage and ball skills. A great dart throw in the fifth round.

Round 6, Pick No. 184: South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Best Available:

-Iowa RB Tyler Goodson

-Oregon S Verone McKinley III

-Clemson WR Justyn Ross

-USC CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

There is a late-round running back each season that comes out and has a great rookie year. Two years ago, it was James Robinson, and last year, it was Elijah Mitchell.

This year, I believe that player is Strong Jr. He opened eyes after running a 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine, and the tape shows a lot of dominant runs. He had three seasons of over 100 rushes and over seven yards per carry. His vision is great for a wide zone system and will be the main reason for any success he has at the NFL level.

Round 6, Pick No. 192: Wake Forest OL Zach Tom

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Best Available:

-Iowa RB Tyler Goodson

-Oregon S Verone McKinley III

-USC CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

-SMU WR Reggie Roberson

The Vikings have spent all of their picks on either weapons or on-ball defenders. With the needs in the trenches, not taking an offensive lineman until 192 is far from ideal. Getting Tom, a player that could be a backup that can play all five positions with starter upside is a huge win.

Round 7, Pick No. 250: Notre Dame EDGE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Best available:

-Oregon CB Mykael Wright

-Oklahoma WR Michael Woods II

-Miami WR Charleston Rambo

-Texas A&M EDGE Michael Clemons

Tagovailoa-Amosa was a really good player for the Fighting Irish. He played both inside and outside. He projects to be a nice developmental piece as either a 3-technique or 5-technique—both of which the Vikings could use.

