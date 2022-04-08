ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Democrats Reach Budget Deal

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois General Assembly is expected to vote today on a roughly 45-billion-dollar state budget. Governor Pritzker...

Augusta Free Press

House Democrats answer Youngkin with $50 gas rebate proposal

House Democrats are backing a plan to distribute $50 rebates to Virginia car owners as their counter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s gas tax rollback proposal. The plan would put money directly into consumers’ pockets, unlike the Youngkin initiative, which would provide tax relief to fuel distributors, and cost about a third of what Republicans are proposing.
VIRGINIA STATE
PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!

In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
CBS News

Senate strikes $10 billion deal on COVID-19 relief

The Senate has struck a $10 billion deal on COVID-19 support and relief, Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitt Romney announced Monday. The $10 billion will be allocated to the Department of Health and Human Services, $9.2 billion of which will go Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), according to Romney. Of that $9.2 billion, not less than $5 billion will go to research, develop, manufacture, produce, purchase, and administer therapeutics, and not less than $750 million will go to research and clinical trials for emerging coronavirus variants and to support the sustainment and expansion of vaccine manufacturing capacity, Romney said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Senate advances controversial Fed nominee on party-line vote

The Senate on Tuesday agreed to consider the nomination of Lisa Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in the evenly-divided Senate to approve Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's powerful board in its 108-year history. All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor, while all Republicans, except for Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana, voted against her nomination. Kennedy did not vote. Tuesday's vote was necessary because the Senate Banking Committee deadlocked on her nomination, 12-12....
CONGRESS & COURTS

