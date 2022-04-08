Illinois Democrats Reach Budget Deal

The Senate has struck a $10 billion deal on COVID-19 support and relief, Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitt Romney announced Monday. The $10 billion will be allocated to the Department of Health and Human Services, $9.2 billion of which will go Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), according to Romney. Of that $9.2 billion, not less than $5 billion will go to research, develop, manufacture, produce, purchase, and administer therapeutics, and not less than $750 million will go to research and clinical trials for emerging coronavirus variants and to support the sustainment and expansion of vaccine manufacturing capacity, Romney said.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO