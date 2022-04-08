On The Job In Los Alamos: At The LA Teen Center

A $42 million addition to the La Crosse Center was recently completed in December, but it wasn’t the first major renovation of the now 42-year-old facility. In the mid-1990s, it became clear that the Center was losing out on convention business because it didn’t have the space to host larger multi-day events nor to host multiple smaller events at the same time. A $14 million renovation completed in 2000 created two exhibit halls (North and South Halls), a ballroom, board rooms, a pre-function area, and a food preparation space with much of the physical footprint expanding to the southwest of the core 1980 structure.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 28 DAYS AGO