Click here to read the full article. There’s a reason the jaw-dropping vista from every room of this Telluride, Colorado, mountain home might look familiar: It’s the logo on every Coors Light beer can. Both can and home capture the same iconic view of the towering, 14,000-foot Wilson Peak in the snow-capped Colorado Rockies. Designed by renowned Aspen-based architect Bill Poss, this 12,000-square-foot lodge was positioned perfectly on a high ridge to take full advantage of this astonishing panorama. “Typically it’s a living room or deck that gets the great view. But here, the home was designed so that virtually every room...

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 19 DAYS AGO