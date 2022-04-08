Biden marks Ketanji Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation

“We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America,” Biden said in a tweet Thursday after posing for a selfie with the justice-in-waiting. “She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her.”
In her confirmation, Jackson made history by becoming the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history. Jackson will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.
The 51-year-old federal appeals court judge would join two other women, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, on the liberal side of the current 6-3 conservative court. With Justice Amy Coney Barrett sitting at the other end of the bench, four of the nine justices would be women for the first time in history.
While the vote was far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it was still a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal and soft on crime.
Before the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, Jackson said her life was shaped by her parents’ experiences with racial segregation and civil rights laws that were enacted a decade before she was born.
With her parents and family sitting behind her, she told the panel that her “path was clearer” than theirs as a Black American. Jackson attended Harvard University, served as a public defender, worked at a private law firm and was appointed to the U.S. Sentencing Commission in addition to her nine years on the federal bench.
“I have been a judge for nearly a decade now, and I take that responsibility and my duty to be independent very seriously,” Jackson said. “I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath.”
Once sworn in, Jackson would be the second-youngest member of the court after Barrett, 50. She would join a court on which no one is yet 75, the first time that has happened in nearly 30 years.
"Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. Angered by the Republican senator's suggestion that Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is set to be confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, "might have" defended the Nazis during the Nuremberg trials, Harrison called Cotton a "little maggot-infested man."
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he believed that Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 election had former President Barack Obama nominated a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Speaking to the Hill newspaper, the No. 3 House Democrat pointed to Obama's choice of now Attorney General...
No politician better exemplifies the triumph of partisanship over duty to country than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). But unlike some of his more brazen colleagues, he often feels obliged to concoct reasons for his ruthless partisanship, unintentionally revealing that power is his only objective. Consider his stunning rebuke...
Anchor of “Fox News At Night” Shannon Bream joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share some of her takeaways from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Judge Jackson was questioned by lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. A few Democrats such...
WASHINGTON — Sen. Marco Rubio signaled Tuesday that he will likely vote against fellow Miamian Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court after a meeting with the federal judge failed to assuage his concerns about President Joe Biden’s nominee. “As I said when Judge Jackson was...
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that it’s “not the plan” of the Biden Administration to let Mitch McConnell decide whether to hold hearings if there is a Supreme Court vacancy in 2023.April 8, 2022.
Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
