New Orleans, LA

Appeals court reinstates Biden federal employee vaccine mandate

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (NEXSTAR) — A federal appeals court has upheld President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a 2-1 ruling Thursday, a panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans reversed a lower court and ordered dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the mandate.

Protection against COVID infection improves, but wanes quickly, after 4th vaccine dose: study

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown of Texas had issued a nationwide injunction against the requirement in January.

Brown said at the time that the question was whether the president could “require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment. That, under the current state of the law as just recently expressed by the Supreme Court, is a bridge too far.”

A different 5th Circuit panel had refused to block it on appeal.

But Thursday’s ruling said the federal judge didn’t have jurisdiction in the case because employees challenging the requirement could have pursued administrative remedies under Civil Service law.

In September, 2021 Biden issued an executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees to battle deaths and hospitalizations from the spread of the delta variant, the predominant coronavirus strain at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Supreme Court sides with Pentagon over Navy SEAL vaccine mandate

March 25 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling siding with the Pentagon over its mandate blocking unvaccinated Navy SEALs from deployment. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin petitioned the court for an emergency partial stay to restore the Pentagon's ability to change assignments for military personnel based on their refusal to be vaccinated after it had been blocked from doing so in January.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
