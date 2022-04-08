ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Mechanical issue stalls Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios

By Nexstar Media Wire, Travis Schlepp
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fuupK_0f3QX8IO00

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Ca. ( KTLA ) — Nearly a dozen people were stuck on a theme park ride at Universal Studios Hollywood Thursday afternoon after the ride encountered a mechanical issue.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the theme park in Universal City around 3:45 p.m. after 11 people became stuck on the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride within the Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the park.

First responders were able to slowly get riders off the theme park ride, which takes riders along an indoor track that Universal says features “sudden tilting, turning and jarring action,” and “abrupt multi-directional motion that turns you on your back.”

The exact type of mechanical issue is unclear at this time. There have not yet been any reports of injuries related to the stalled ride.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

2 women arrested after tip leads to body buried in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two women after a body was discovered buried in Clinton. On Monday, April 4, police said they received a tip that a man had been killed in Jackson, and his body had been buried on Magnolia Road near Cynthia Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunshine stays around for the end of your weekend with a big jump in temperatures. High temperatures will reach the low 80s with winds from the south. Clouds increase Sunday evening ahead of the front and lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. NEXT WEEK: A front will approach Mississippi from […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DoYouRemember?

The Popular Disney Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride Is Closed This Spring

One of Disneyland‘s most popular attractions is closed for the time being. On their official website, Disneyland in California announced that the Pirates of the Caribbean ride will be closed from March 14, 2022, until “early summer.” The Pirates of the Caribbean ride is one of the most beloved rides at both Disneyland and Disney World.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Universal City, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalls#Ktla#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

Disney workers threaten more strikes unless firm stops building attractions in Florida - including a Guardians of the Galaxy ride and a Tron rollercoaster - in protest of the state's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy and Tron rollercoasters are just two projects in the pipeline at Disney World that could be delayed if employees who are protesting the company's response to Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill get their way. Protesters have asked the company to halt donations to...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Beloved Ride Coming to Walt Disney World

While Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report parks are known for everything from childhood memories to Minnie Mouse ears, the one area in which it lags behind competitors is thrills. Even "big kid" rides like Space Mountain and Expedition: Everest pale in comparison to the loops, drops,...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back Something Some Felt Was Gone for Good

Some parts of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report World sit on the bleeding edge of technology. Certainly "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disney's Hollywood Studios and "Pandora: The World of Avatar" at Animal Kingdom bring theme-park visitors some amazing advancements in ride technology while offering fully immersive experiences.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Adds Statement Estimating Guests Could Use Lightning Lane for ‘2 or 3’ Attractions Per Day

Walt Disney World has added a new statement to its webpage about Disney Genie+ estimating how often guests will be able to take advantage of the upcharge service each day. The new addition says, “On average, guests can enter 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day using the Lightning Lane entrance if the first selection is made early in the day.” Currently, no limits have been placed on how many standard Lightning Lane reservations can be booked in a day, though individual Lightning Lanes purchases for select high-demand attractions are restricted to two per guest per day. Guests can purchase the service and begin making reservations beginning at 7 AM on the day of their visit, while additional time slots can be booked once the first one is used or expires, or two hours after park opening or when the first reservations are made, whichever comes first.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
WDW News Today

‘The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle’ Returns Tonight at Universal Studios Hollywood

The projection show, “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle,” will be returning tonight at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood. “Celebrate the four Hogwarts™ houses as they are brought to life in a stunning spectacle of dazzling lights and music when The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts™ Castle returns for select dates. Watch in awe from Hogsmeade™ village as projections are cast against the majestic backdrop of Hogwarts™ castle inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™.”
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Are Walt Disney World Guests Done With The Famous Park?

There have been a lot of complaints coming in about Walt Disney World from unhappy guests, and this bears asking the question—are guests done with Disney for good? Spencer Wright, a writer with WDWinfo.com, has been speculating this since 2019, noting that more and more guests had been complaining of a decline in their overall experience.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Now Offering Up to 25% Off Resort Hotels for Disney+ Subscribers, Brunch Now Served at Be Our Guest Restaurant in Magic Kingdom, and More: Daily Recap (4/5/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
TRAVEL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy