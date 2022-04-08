NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street closed its first losing week in the last four with an up-and-down Friday, as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to tighten the brakes on the economy more aggressively to beat down inflation.

Big tech stocks like Microsoft and Apple once again led the market lower, and the S&P fell 0.3% after wobbling much of the day.

The Dow rose 0.4%, while the weakness for tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq down 1.3%. Stocks have slumped as the Federal Reserve swings more aggressively toward fighting inflation by raising short-term interest rates and making other moves.

