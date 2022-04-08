ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street closed its first losing week in the last four

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KbfsV_0f3QX0Ea00

NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street closed its first losing week in the last four with an up-and-down Friday, as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to tighten the brakes on the economy more aggressively to beat down inflation.

Big tech stocks like Microsoft and Apple once again led the market lower, and the S&P fell 0.3% after wobbling much of the day.

The Dow rose 0.4%, while the weakness for tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq down 1.3%. Stocks have slumped as the Federal Reserve swings more aggressively toward fighting inflation by raising short-term interest rates and making other moves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Reuters

Dow gains, S&P 500 ends lower as market weighs Fed rate hikes

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - The Dow rose and the S&P 500 ended lower in choppy trade on Friday, as beaten-down bank shares gained and investors grappled with how best to deal with an economy that could skid as the Federal Reserve moves to aggressively tackle inflation. The yield...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Short Term Interest Rates#Stock#Ap#The Federal Reserve#S P#Dow
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For investors, it may seem difficult to believe...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Which Stocks Should You Buy Or Sell If The Yield Curve Inverts?

The difference between the yield on 10-year and two-year U.S. Treasury bonds has dropped below 0.2% and is now at its lowest level since March 2020. Unfortunately, a flattening or negative yield curve can be a very negative indicator for the economy. The good news for investors is that there...
STOCKS
CBS News

Wall Street bonuses soared to record high $257,500 last year

New York — Soaring profits on Wall Street helped drive up the average bonus paid to employees in New York City's securities industry to a record $257,500 for last year, the state comptroller reported Wednesday. The average securities industry bonus was 20% higher than 2020 and came out of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Financial World

Dollar Index hits 100 for first time in 2 years as treasury yields spike to 3-yr high

The US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average spiked above 100 in nearly two years on Friday with US Treasury bond notes soaring to a fresh 3-year peak. Apart from that, the US Dollar Index had reported its largest weekly gain in more than a month, as minutes from the March 15-16 Fed policy meet that underscored a quicker squeezing of US Central Bank’s asset holding alongside hawkish remarks from a number of Fed policymakers this week, had added to investors’ optimism.
MARKETS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks wobble on Wall Street, but head for weekly gains

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Friday as a three-day rally stalled, but major indexes are still headed for strong weekly gains. The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% as of 10:48 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index notched back-to-back days with gains of 2% this week and is on track for its biggest weekly gain this year.
STOCKS
WKBN

WKBN

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy